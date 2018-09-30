Gamecock great Mike Davis somersaults for a TD, smashes career bests

Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis came into the 2018 season off a career year with the Seattle Seahawks in which he started eight games and collected 240 yards.
But through three weeks, he had rushed the ball just three times, for only three yards. That changed this Sunday.
With an injury to usual starter Chris Carson, Davis got his chance against the Arizona Cardinals, and in the first quarter alone, he nearly matched his career high with 58 yards. That was highlighted by a 20-yard touchdown rumble where Davis laid out to reach the pylon, athletically somersaulting as he landed.
Davis ended the half with 61 yards on 10 rushes, just below his career best of 66 yards. He also caught three passes, one short of his personal high, for seven yards. In the third quarter, he went right back at it, finishing the period with 81 rushing yards on 18 attempts, along with another touchdown, this one punched in from one yard out.
Davis entered Sunday’s game with one TD in his three previous seasons, back in 2016.
Comments