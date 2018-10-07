Hayden Hurst makes NFL debut, grabs first catch — and has his first missed call?

Former South Carolina star Hayden Hurst made his NFL debut Sunday afternoon for the Baltimore Ravens after missing the first four weeks of the season due to injury.
Hurst was injured midway through the preseason, fracturing his foot and needing a screw to be inserted.
There was some speculation he would play last week, but he was ruled inactive. On Sunday against the Browns, however, he played his first game and caught the first pass thrown to him for seven yards. In doing so, he also introduced many Ravens fans to his famous mop of red hair.
After that, he had a quiet afternoon for the most part, but his name did resurface in overtime with the score tied 9-9, as some observers felt he was interfered with on his second target of the game.
Baltimore ended up losing, 12-9.
In three years at South Carolina, Hurst caught 100 passes for 1,281 yards and three touchdowns. He was taken in the first round of the NFL draft by the Ravens, becoming the highest Gamecock picked since Jadeveon Clowney.
