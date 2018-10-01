Kickoff time, TV network set for South Carolina-Texas A&M matchup

After a night game against Kentucky, South Carolina football will now play two weeks in a row earlier in the day, as the SEC announced Monday that the Gamecocks’ Oct. 13 game with Texas A&M will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
USC will also play Missouri this week at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium, the start of a three-game homestand that includes the Texas A&M game and will end on Oct. 27 against Tennessee.
The meeting between the Aggies and the Gamecocks will mark the fifth consecutive season the two teams have faced off, the entirety of the series between them. A&M has won all four games, most recently coming away with a 24-17 victory in 2017.
Oct. 13 will also mark the fourth day of the South Carolina State Fair, which takes place just across the street from Williams-Brice Stadium. It is one of the only days the fair will not have a musical act performing.
SEC TV SCHEDULE: WEEK 7
Tennessee at Auburn — 12 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network*
Florida at Vanderbilt — 12 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network*
Georgia at LSU — 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Texas A&M at South Carolina — 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Missouri at Alabama — 7 p.m. on ESPN
Ole Miss at Arkansas — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
*Network decided after games on Oct. 6
