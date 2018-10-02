Look: QB commit Ryan Hilinski throws at Gamecocks camp

South Carolina quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski throws during one of the Will Muschamp 2018 football camps.
In the midst of Gamecocks’ struggles, Ryan Hilinski reaffirms his commitment

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 02, 2018 08:40 AM

Following South Carolina football’s 24-10 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, it’s fair to say the mood of USC’s fans is a somber one.

But a potential future centerpiece isn’t wavering.

Gamecocks 2019 quarterback commitment Ryan Hilinski posted on snapchat Monday to reaffirm his commitment. He’s one of the top prospects in USC’s coming class and the No. 48 player in the country in the 247Composite rankings.

In the social media posts, Hilinski wrote: “I will not be decommitting for all those concerned. Football is a game of war and sometimes you’ve got to paint your eyes with black and keep on fighting.”

This season, the 6-foot-4, 237-pound passer has thrown for 1,610 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions in six games, completing 65 percent of his passes. His Orange Lutheran squad is about to face St. John Bosco (Calif.), the top team in the country in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.

Hilinski committed to South Carolina in April. His is the younger brother of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who tragically took his own life in January.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski discusses how he thinks he'll fit it with the South Carolina Gamecocks in an interview with Phil Kornblut and the SportsTalk radio show. (247Sports photo)

