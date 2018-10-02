Deebo Samuel: Jake Bentley has been ‘in rehab’ ahead of Missouri game

South Carolina star wide receiver Deebo Samuel says quarterback Jake Bentley has been recovering from injury as the Gamecocks prepare to face Missouri on Saturday, and also discusses what backup QB Michael Scarnecchia can do if he has to play Mizzou.
South Carolina star wide receiver Deebo Samuel says quarterback Jake Bentley has been recovering from injury as the Gamecocks prepare to face Missouri on Saturday, and also discusses what backup QB Michael Scarnecchia can do if he has to play Mizzou.
Wide receiver will make his return from torn ACL, Muschamp updates USC injuries

By Ben Breiner

October 02, 2018 01:07 PM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp faced questions Tuesday about the status of USC quarterback Jake Bentley.

After that, he announced a player who has been missing all season will make his debut.

Muschamp said wide receiver Chad Terrell will play this weekend. Terrell tore his ACL in the spring.

“Chad Terrell practiced today and will play Saturday,” Muschamp said.

As a freshman reserve, Terrell had three catches for 20 yards.

Muschamp also updated the statuses of a few other injured Gamecocks:

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards is probable with a sprained ankle. He practiced Tuesday and moved OK.

Defensive back Jamyest Williams practiced without contact. He is probable with a shoulder injury.

Safety J.T. Ibe is out with a sprained knee and likely will return after the bye week.

Tight end Jacob August is in concussion protocol.

Linebacker Eldridge Thompson is questionable with a shoulder injury. He practiced Tuesday, but Muschamp was leery of putting him in full-contact situations.

Tight end K.C. Crosby is still in a club cast on his hand, but he is expected to be available Saturday.

Defensive tackle Josh Belk is still battling an ankle injury.

