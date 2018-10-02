Deebo Samuel: Jake Bentley has been ‘in rehab’ ahead of Missouri game

South Carolina star wide receiver Deebo Samuel says quarterback Jake Bentley has been recovering from injury as the Gamecocks prepare to face Missouri on Saturday, and also discusses what backup QB Michael Scarnecchia can do if he has to play Mizzou.
By
NC State’s Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia

ACC

NC State’s Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia

Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Murchison had three sacks in the game.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service