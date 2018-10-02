Deebo Samuel: Jake Bentley has been ‘in rehab’ ahead of Missouri game
South Carolina star wide receiver Deebo Samuel says quarterback Jake Bentley has been recovering from injury as the Gamecocks prepare to face Missouri on Saturday, and also discusses what backup QB Michael Scarnecchia can do if he has to play Mizzou.
South Carolina football defensive leader T.J. Brunson discusses how the Gamecocks are preparing to face Missouri's up-tempo offense and its leader, quarterback Drew Lock, as well as why playing USC's offense helps in that preparation.
