Jadeveon Clowney earns AFC Defensive Player of Week honor

Jadeveon Clowney’s performance Sunday earned him a top honor from the NFL on Wednesday.
The former South Carolina great was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The Houston Texans defensive end had four tackles, all four loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a touchdown in the overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.
According to Houston Texans, Clowney is the only player to record at least two sacks, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in a single game since tackles for loss became an NFL stat
“He had a very disruptive game. It was fun to see him back out there playing that way,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said of Clowney during his weekly press conference Monday.
It is the first player of week award for Clowney and he is the first Texan to be named AFC Defensive Player of Week since former Gamecock Jonathan Joseph in Week 6 last season. The former Gamecock has nine tackles and two sacks in four games this season.
Clowney and Texans get the Sunday night spotlight this week against the Dallas Cowboys on NBC at 8:20 p.m.
