Will Muschamp gives final update on Jake Bentley, announces one season-ending injury

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp gave a final injury update for his Gamecocks team on Thursday night on his weekly call-in show.
Muschamp said:
▪ Quarterback Jake Bentley practiced and is a game-time decision. He’s moved better each day of practice, but was considered “probable” early in the week.
“The bottom line is he has to be able to protect himself in the game,” Muschamp said of Bentley. “That’s the most important thing and that’s what I’ll be looking for in pregame.”
▪ Defensive back Jamyest Williams practiced all week and should be good with a shoulder.
▪ Linebacker Eldridge Thompson will have shoulder surgery and will redshirt this season.
▪ Tight end K.C. Crosby will play against Missouri, but might be limited.
▪ Defensive end D.J. Wonnum won’t play until after the open week, but he is working on an underwater treadmill now.
Other injuries Will Muschamp also mentioned were:
▪ Safety J.T. Ibe is out with a sprained knee and likely will return after the bye week.
▪ Tight end Jacob August remains in concussion protocol and will be out Saturday.
Muschamp said Michael Scarnecchia took most of the first-team reps at quarterback, with Dakereon Joyner getting a little first-team work as well.
Comments