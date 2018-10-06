Gamecock commits Jamario Holley, Zacch Pickens have big nights in teams’ victories

Northwestern got its first win of season Friday night and Jamario Holley had a hand in it.
The South Carolina commit scored the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 32 seconds left and picked off a pass as time expired to help Northwestern (SC) to a 31-27 win over Clover.
It was Northwestern’s first win in six games this season.
Holley, a receiver, caught four passes for 102 yards, all in the first half and a TD. His 56-yard catch from Dustin Noller gave Northwestern a 21-6 lead in the second quarter.
Holley has 16 catches for 232 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Zacch Pickens continued his strong season senior season. The five-star prospect rushed for 42 yards and a score and had 10 tackles, including three for loss, in the 41-0 win over Easley.
Pickens has rushed for nine touchdowns on the season.
Ryan Hilinski, Class of 2019 quarterback commit, had another big night but it wasn’t enough against nationally-ranked St. John’s Bosco. Hilinski was 25-of-37 for 259 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 62-38 loss to the No. 2 ranked team in USA Today’s Super 25 poll.
For the season, Hilinski has thrown for 1,869 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Kevin Harris, Class of 2019 running back commit, accounted for three touchdowns in Bradwell Institute (Ga.) 27-8 win over Effingham County. Harris rushed for 197 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 27-yard pass.
Harris has four straight 100-yard rushing games.
How some of the other Gamecock commits fared Friday:
Class of 2019
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Team plays Hocking College on Saturday. Davis has 17 tackles, four for loss this season.
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Team plays Hutchinson CC on Saturday. Green has 38 tackles, 2 ½ sacks this season.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Tight end commit threw his first TD of year on a trick play in 55-14 win over Knightdale. Wake Forest is 6-0 on season.
Keveon Mullins (Whitehaven, Tenn.) – Had TD catch in 35-14 win over Memphis Central.
Keshawn Toney (Williston-Elko) – Missed game with injury
Class of 2020
Luke Doty (Myrtle Beach) – Plays Darlington on Saturday. Will be Myrtle Beach’s first game since Hurricane Florence.
