South Carolina freshman basketball player out ‘for about a month’ with knee injury

One South Carolina freshman might not be available when the Gamecocks begin the 2018-19 season.
USC coach Frank Martin, speaking Friday on 107.5 The Game, said forward Alanzo Frink has tweaked his knee and will be sidelined for “about a month.” Carolina begins its year Nov. 6 against USC Upstate.
Frink is a listed 6-foot-6, 265-pounder from New Jersey. Martin said Frink will attend Friday night’s “Gamecock Tip-Off” event at Colonial Life Arena, but won’t participate.
“He’ll be here tonight and you’ll see him walk around like no big deal,” Martin said, “but I was just meeting with our doctors about that.”
