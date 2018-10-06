Do things change when Michael Scarnecchia is in the game?

USC coach Will Muschamp describes Michael Scarnecchia's contributions to the game
USC coach Will Muschamp describes Michael Scarnecchia's contributions to the game
WATCH: Michael Scarnecchia gets the Gamecocks on the board early with two good throws

By Greg Hadley

October 06, 2018 12:25 PM

It took him one drive to settle in, but South Carolina senior quarterback Michael Scarnecchia looked sharp early on for the Gamecocks against Missouri on Saturday, throwing a pair of excellent passes to lead USC on a quick 37-yard scoring drive that ended with his first career touchdown pass.

After Mizzou scored a touchdown, the Tigers attempted an onside kick to take the ball and put significant distance between themselves and Carolina. Instead, the ball was touched by a Missouri player before it went 10 yards, and Scarnecchia, playing in the place of injured starter Jake Bentley, went to work.

Scarnecchia’s first throw was to Deebo Samuel on a slant, springing the electric senior for a 32-yard gain to the five-yard line. Two plays later, the QB found junior Bryan Edwards on a fade route to the corner of the end zone, making it 7-7 with just over 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

