Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks injuries and Jake Bentley’s status

Jake Bentley could’ve played against Missouri.
But Will Muschamp wasn’t comfortable with the idea.
Muschamp said Bentley would’ve been limited, and might not have been able to protect himself. Thus, he didn’t go, Michael Scarnecchia came in and led USC to a win against Missouri.
Muschamp said the team will reassess Bentley and his knee in the coming days. He was out in uniform before the game warming up.
Other injuries Muschamp mentioned:
▪ Left tackle Dennis Daley had a hip flexor, but should be OK
▪ Running back AJ Turner suffered a concussion
Later Bryan Edwards, who was limping much of the game simply said of his hurt ankle “I feel like I just played a game.” He was healthy enough to play defensive back on the final Hail Mary.
