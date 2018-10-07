Will Muschamp recaps win over Missouri

South Carolina beat Missouri 37-35 at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday Oct. 6, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
By
NC State’s Pratt makes a monster sack

ACC

NC State’s Pratt makes a monster sack

Watch a time-lapse of NC State's Germaine Pratt sacking Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown for a loss of nine yards during the Wolfpack victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service