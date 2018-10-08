Gamecocks in the NFL: Ryan Succop stays automatic, leads league in field goals

For the second time this season, former South Carolina kicker Ryan Succop accounted for every single one of his NFL team’s points in a game on Sunday.
With his Tennessee Titans playing the Buffalo Bills, Succop connected on all four of his field goal attempts, from distances of 25, 54, 39 and 50 yards, boosting his season total to 13 makes on 14 attempts.
Unfortunately for the ex-Gamecock, his effort was not enough as the Bills won on a last-second field goal of their own, 13-12. Still, Succop’s effort was enough to earn him widespread praise on social media, and it also vaulted him into the NFL lead for most field goals on the season, on a day when kickers were front and center for a lot of different reasons.
In his decade-long pro career, Succop has never earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors, but his strong start will likely put him in that conversation if he can keep it up.
Also among former USC players in the professional ranks on Sunday, rookie tight end Hayden Hurst made his first career start after sitting out the start of the year due to injury, linebacker Melvin Ingram made NFL history by doing it all for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recorded half a sack and two QB hits in his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.
South Carolina cornerbacks had a strong weekend as well, with the New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore and the Texans’ Johnathan Joseph both recording three pass deflections in wins.
Lastly, Seattle Seahawks running back Mike Davis built off his career effort last week with another strong performance, rumbling for 68 yards and another touchdown for his third score in two weeks. Before that, Davis had just one touchdown in 22 career games.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL: WEEK 5
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles — 2 catches on 8 targets for 39 yards. Had a key drop late in a loss.
A.J. Cann, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars — Started his fourth game of the season. Offensive line helped run game produce 101 yards on 17 attempts but gave up 5 sacks.
Brandon Shell, OT, New York Jets — Started his fifth game of the year. Offensive line blocked for 323 yards on 35 attempts for 8.5 yards per carry and only gave up one sack.
Brandon Wilds, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars — 2 rushing attempts for 6 yards.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers — 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 pass deflected
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers — 1 punt return for -3 yards.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver Broncos — 3 tackles, 2 solo.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington Redskins — Will play Monday night at 8:15 p.m. against the Washington Redskins
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens — 1 reception on 2 targets for 7 yards in first NFL start.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans — 3 tackles, 2 solo and 1 for loss, 0.5 sacks, 2 QB hits.
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders — 4 catches on 6 targets for 20 yards.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston Texans — 2 tackles and 3 passes deflected.
Melvin Ingram, LB, Los Angeles Chargers — 7 tackles, 5 solo and 2 for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass deflected, 1 interception returned for 8 yards and 1 rushing attempt for no yards.
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle Seahawks — 12 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. 2 receptions for 7 yards.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills — Played but recorded no stats. Run game as a whole produced 144 yards.
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans — 4-for-4 on field goals with a long of 54 yards.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots — 1 solo tackle, 3 passes deflected.
Taylor Stallworth, DT, New Orleans Saints — Will play Monday night at 8:15 p.m. against the Washington Redskins.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Bye week
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans — Injured reserve
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams — Injured reserve
David Williams, RB, Denver Broncos — Practice squad
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis Colts — Practice squad
