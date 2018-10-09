An injury ended one Gamecock’s senior season, but he’s looking to get another

Caleb Kinlaw has come through a lot in his college career.
He’s been at three colleges across five years. Once coaches tried to move him to defense. This August, a torn knee ligament seemed to end his career prematurely.
But he might have a chance at another season in Garnet and Black.
The running back from Goose Creek tweeted Monday night he’ll seek a sixth year of eligibility. He was a valuable special teamer and a No. 5 tailback last season.
Kinlaw redshirted his first college season and then played a small role in 2015 at Wisconsin. He left that school, spent 2016 in junior college fighting through injuries and then walked on at USC. He had 47 yards against Wofford deep in a blowout and played 12 games of special teams.
Out of high school, Kinlaw was a three-star recruit and ran for 4,186 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per carry on a series of strong Goose Creek teams.
