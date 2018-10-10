South Carolina commit Zacch Pickens among finalists for SC Mr. Football award

South Carolina defensive line commit Zacch Pickens was among the five finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football on Wednesday.

The announcement was made on Sports Talk radio show.

Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett, West Florence running back Ailym Ford, Wren quarterback Tyrell Jackson and Chester offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall were the other finalists.

The Mr. Football winner will be announced at halftime of the Touchstone Energy North-South Carolina game Dec. 15 at Coastal Carolina. The game begins at noon.

SIGN UP

South Carolina QB Dakereon Joyner won the award last year after his senior season at Fort Dorchester. A quarterback or running back has won the last five Mr. Football awards. The last defensive player to win the award was former Gamecock and current Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in 2010.

Pickens is the No. 1 recruit in the state by various recruiting services and 17th nationally by 247Sports. The defensive lineman has 38 tackles, two sacks and eight tackles for loss this season. On offense, he has rushed for 231 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bennett is the No. 33rd ranked prospect in state by 247Sports and is committed to Liberty. Ford is the top rusher in the state and has 1,372 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season.

Jackson has thrown for 2,291 yards and rushed for 302 with 31 total touchdowns this season. Tunall, the 50th-ranked prospect in the state, is committed to Appalachian State.