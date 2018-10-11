Draped by a defender, Alshon Jeffery snags an early TD in the rain to boost Eagles

Alshon Jeffery has wasted no time in reminding everyone why the Philadelphia Eagles paid him the big bucks late last year.
After missing the first three games of the 2018 season due to injury, Jeffery has come back strong, with 17 targets and 144 yards over the last two games.
And while he struggled somewhat this past Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, he came back out Thursday night against the Giants and starred once again — very early in the first quarter, after the Eagles intercepted a Giants pass, Philly QB Carson Wentz was flushed from the pocket on third-and-7 from the 17-yard line.
Then he found Jeffery in the end zone, slotting in a tough throw into a small window, and the former South Carolina star caught the ball with a defender draped over him, all while rain fell at MetLife Stadium.
Jeffery’s second touchdown of the season gave his team a 7-0 lead, and it also marked his 37th career score and 372nd career reception.
Comments