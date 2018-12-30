A’ja Wilson set to call USC-Furman, with plans for more games on ESPN, SEC Network

A’ja Wilson’s already returned to watch several South Carolina women’s basketball games courtside.
On Sunday, she’ll move over a little bit over onto press row, working as an analyst on the SEC Network Plus broadcast for the Gamecocks’ contest with Furman, her spokesperson told The State.
The former national player of the year is also working to finalize a deal to call more games on ESPN and the SEC Network, including SEC tournament games.
Wilson had been playing abroad in China during the WNBA offseason, having signed a four-month deal with the Shanxi Flame that started in October. However, a knee injury forced her to return to South Carolina for rehab. The WNBA Rookie of the Year is expected to be fully healthy for her second pro season.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Wilson is not the first former Gamecock to join the broadcasting world — her good friend Allisha Gray shadowed ESPN crews when they visited Columbia last season as part of her major in broadcasting, and program alum Khadijah Sessions called a game on the SEC Network in 2017.
Staff writer Matt Connolly contributed to this report.
Comments