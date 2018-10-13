What Muschamp said about Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

USC coach Will Muschamp has longtime friendship with Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher.
Scenes from A&M’s Midnight Yell: A shot at Jake Bentley, ‘It’s gonna be a blood bath’

By Teddy Kulmala

October 13, 2018 11:12 AM

The night before the Texas A&M football team was set to face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Aggies fans and Yell Leaders took to the steps of the state capitol building for one of college football’s top traditions.

Midnight Yell.

The large crowd gathered to sing the “Aggie War Hymn” and get fired up by the Yell Leaders, who pulled few punches in in talking trash about what they expected to happen in Williams-Brice Stadium.

“It’s gonna be a bloodbath,” one said.

There was also a shot taken at Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley, who is coming off a knee injury and watched backup Michael Scarnecchia lead USC to a win against Missouri.

“They announced their starting quarterback, great for them,” One Yell Leader said in front of the crowd. “The undependable, iffy-at-best Jake Bentley. ... Needless to say, they’re not going to be doing too much through the air.”

Other scenes and moments from the night:

South Carolina football linebacker Daniel Fennell talks about what the Gamecocks defense has been struggling with as of late that has allowed opponents to run the ball and what Texas A&M can do that will challenge USC.

