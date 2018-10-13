Scenes from A&M’s Midnight Yell: A shot at Jake Bentley, ‘It’s gonna be a blood bath’

The night before the Texas A&M football team was set to face South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Aggies fans and Yell Leaders took to the steps of the state capitol building for one of college football’s top traditions.
The large crowd gathered to sing the “Aggie War Hymn” and get fired up by the Yell Leaders, who pulled few punches in in talking trash about what they expected to happen in Williams-Brice Stadium.
“It’s gonna be a bloodbath,” one said.
There was also a shot taken at Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley, who is coming off a knee injury and watched backup Michael Scarnecchia lead USC to a win against Missouri.
“They announced their starting quarterback, great for them,” One Yell Leader said in front of the crowd. “The undependable, iffy-at-best Jake Bentley. ... Needless to say, they’re not going to be doing too much through the air.”
Other scenes and moments from the night:
