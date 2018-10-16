South Carolina women’s basketball comes close to the top of SEC preseason poll

Ahead of the conference’s media day this week in Birmingham, Alabama, the SEC has released its preseason media poll for women’s basketball on Tuesday, and South Carolina checked in at No. 2
Ahead of USC, Mississippi State was picked to repeat as regular season champions despite losing four starters from last year’s national runner-up squad. Georgia, Tennessee and Missouri rounded out the top five.
If that poll turns out to be accurate, South Carolina will finish 2018-2019 in the top two of the league in the regular season for the sixth consecutive season.
The Gamecocks are also seeking to extend their SEC record of four conference tournament titles in a row.
South Carolina senior forward Alexis Jennings was also named to the preseason all-conference team. In 2017-2018, the Kentucky transfer finished second on the team in points and rebounds per game, at 11.4 and 6.6, respectively. She is expected by many to lead Dawn Staley’s squad now that program legend A’ja Wilson has graduated.
Jennings was voted to the SEC’s all-freshman team while at Kentucky in 2014-2015. This is her first all-conference honor.
SEC PRESEASON POLL
Order of finish
1. Mississippi State
2 South Carolina
3. Tennessee
4. Georgia
5. Missouri
6. Texas A&M
7. Kentucky
8. Auburn
9. LSU
10. Alabama
11. Arkansas
12. Florida
13. Vanderbilt
14. Ole Miss
All-SEC team
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Anriel Howard, Mississippi State
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Alexis Jennings, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Player of the Year
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Comments