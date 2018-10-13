The Gamecocks give woman with cancer the best game day ever

Lifelong Gamecock fan Gloria Butler went viral when a Facebook video showed her getting her first tickets to a game at Williams-Brice Stadium. With the help of former Gamecock, Ulric Jones, Butler was given VIP treatment at the USC, Texas A&M game.
By
Playing NBA 2K with UNC’s Kenny Williams

ACC

Playing NBA 2K with UNC’s Kenny Williams

North Carolina senior Kenny Williams and the News & Observer's Jonathan Alexander sit for an interview over a friendly game of NBA 2K during a visit to the Tar Heels' lounge at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service