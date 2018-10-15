Watch Jake Bentley smash a chair with his helmet after a big play

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp doesn’t mind a fiery Jake Bentley.
The junior and third-year starter showed some of that fire on the sidelines Saturday, when he took his helmet to an unsuspecting chair. It came just after a touchdown as the Gamecocks roared back into the game, erasing a 16-point deficit.
Muschamp wouldn’t speak on the specific video, but he did on Bentley’s attitude.
“He’s an emotional player,” Muschamp said. “He’s excited about the game. I want guys to be who they are.
“I’m glad he’s our quarterback.”
Bentley overcame a poor first half and numerous big drops to lead the 16-point rally. The offense got the ball back once with a chance to tie or take the lead, but a dropped first-down catch and an offensive pass interference call forced a punt and the defense couldn’t get a stop.
Bentley, who finished 17 for 35 for 223 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, came under fire for his first half, especially after backup Michael Scarnecchia looked good against Missouri. For the season, Bentley is completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 1,151 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
