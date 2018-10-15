Frank Martin provides eligibility update on USC freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard

Jermaine Couisnard is practicing with the South Carolina men’s basketball team. Coach Frank Martin said as much during a Monday news conference.

Participation in games during the 2018-19 season remains a question for the freshman guard, however. Couisnard’s eligibility is in limbo due to an academic issue.

“If he was a non-qualifier he never would have been admitted to school,” Martin said Monday. “OK? The SEC has a policy against that.

“But there is something there that’s being dealt with. But he’s been practicing and he’s awesome. And just like all the other freshmen, for the last five days, his head’s been spinning trying to figure out why we defend how we defend. It’s all good.”

Will a resolution come soon? Martin couldn’t provide a timeline.

“It’s not a decision that I’m in control of,” Martin said. “So for me to give you an answer there ... If I find anything out, I’ll let you guys know, yay, nay, whatever. It’s something that’s out of my control and it’s out of our campus’ control.”

Couisnard is a three-star prospect from East Chicago, Indiana. After averaging 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his senior season at East Chicago Central High School, Couisnard took a post-graduate year at Montverde Academy in Florida.

He came to USC this summer but only helped with the “Little Gamecocks” youth camp. He didn’t enroll until August after re-taking the ACT in July and receiving a qualifying score. An undisclosed hurdle with the test score has led to the current delay.

Carolina’s season opener is Nov. 6 against USC Upstate.