‘I’m not into cheating’ Frank Martin addresses NCAA basketball corruption trial

Duke coach David Cutcliffe addresses the chippy play during Duke's 28-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. One Georgia Tech player was ejected for fighting and a Duke player received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Lifelong Gamecock fan Gloria Butler went viral when a Facebook video showed her getting her first tickets to a game at Williams-Brice Stadium. With the help of former Gamecock, Ulric Jones, Butler was given VIP treatment at the USC, Texas A&M game.
South Carolina football linebacker Daniel Fennell talks about what the Gamecocks defense has been struggling with as of late that has allowed opponents to run the ball and what Texas A&M can do that will challenge USC.
North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams tells reporters he has never had anyone ask him for money while recruiting a player in his 30 years of coaching and that the majority of kids, families and coaches do it the "right way."
