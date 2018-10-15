Why Frank Martin won’t pigeonhole his players into ‘roles’

Frank Martin explains what roles he expects his player to play during a press conference at Colonial Life Arena Monday Oct. 15, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
By
Rumph makes the most of first start for Duke

ACC

Rumph makes the most of first start for Duke

Duke redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Rumph discusses his first career start, which included recording four tackles for loss, in Duke's 28-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service