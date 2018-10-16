Why Ryan Hilinski continues to post new offers to social media

Late last week, South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski received an offer from Stanford, and this set off a familiar cycle of angst for many Gamecocks fans.
The four-star passer, a top-50 player nationally by the 247Sports composite rankings, committed to the Gamecocks in April and since has seen his recruiting stock take off. That’s meant more big name offers, each one sending a segment of fans into a panic that he’ll leave the class.
It happened with Ohio State, Southern Cal, LSU and now the Cardinal. After the LSU offer came, he explained the reason he took the time to shout out the schools that offered, despite being a firm Gamecocks pledge.
“It’s just out of respect to them that I post the offer,” Hilinski said.
That’s respect for a school, a coaching staff that it gave him the chance to join their team.
Each time the offer comes, he’s seen a panic on social media, and usually said something to tamp it down (his social media presence is limited in-season at the moment).
There have been reports the offer from the Cardinal was a “dream offer,” though he’d have to delay his enrollment schedule if he were to flip. He’s set to graduate in December and Standard doesn’t take mid-year players.
He’s said throughout the process he’s a firm USC pledge and often tells reporters about talking to quarterbacks coach Dan Werner and coach Will Muschamp. Hilinski is reportedly set to visit Columbia in two weeks for the Tennessee game.
There’s also the factor his family associates many Pac-12 stadiums with watching his late brother Tyler.
This season, Hilinski has thrown for 2,135 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His team is 4-4, but those losses have come to the No. 1 team in the country, St. John Bosco, No. 9 Centennial, No. 21 J Serra Catholic and a Mission Viejo team among the 10 best in California.
He’ll need to lead his team to a win this weekend against Servite to secure a playoff spot and will close the season with Mater Dei, the No. 2 team in the country.
Until he signs, there will likely remain a little anxiety for some South Carolina fans. However, he has still reaffirmed his commitment and said he’s 100 percent or more Gamecock.
That said, he does consider the offers something meaningful, a part of his journey through the process.
“It’s always a pleasure just to have your grind and your work be solidified by an offer from a big school like that,” Hilinski said.
