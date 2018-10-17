South Carolina’s Will Muschamp updates the progress of his freshmen this season

South Carolina football has played 11 of the true freshmen on its roster through the first half of the 2018 season.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said that’s likely going to be the group that will play the rest of the year as well.
“The guys that have played are still the ones who are going to be playing,” Muschamp said on the weekly SEC teleconference.
He ran down the list of freshmen, some who have played, some who have not, and gave updates for many of them.
Safety R.J. Roderick: “Continues to play well”
Offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, who split time at right tackle against Texas A&M: “We thought played extremely well in the last ballgame. Guy we’re excited about.”
Cornerback Israel Mukuamu: “Keeps coming along for us.”
Cornebrack Jaycee Horn, currently a starter: “Having a fantastic freshman season.”
Linebacker Rosendo Louis, who played in the opener but has seen sporadic snaps since: “Needs to continue to come along for us”
Defensive tackles Rick Sandidge and Kingsley Enagbare: “Both have been very solid for us as far as playing inside, continuing to improve.”
Running backs Deshaun Fenwick and Lavonte Valentine: “Got a lot of work (Wednesday), but I don’t foresee playing.”
Wide receiver Josh Vann: “Has had a really good freshman year.”
(Offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn played in the opner, but was then lost for the season with an injury)
Comments