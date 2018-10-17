Chris Silva says he’s been working on the biggest gap in his game: A 3-point shot
South Carolina basketball forward Chris Silva discusses the development of his 3-point shot and outside game heading into his senior season and in preparation for a potential jump to the NBA at SEC media days.
South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin and forward Chris Silva discuss how the All-SEC player has developed on and off the court since coming to USC, and how he's still hoping to grow heading into his senior season at SEC media days.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe addresses the chippy play during Duke's 28-14 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. One Georgia Tech player was ejected for fighting and a Duke player received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Lifelong Gamecock fan Gloria Butler went viral when a Facebook video showed her getting her first tickets to a game at Williams-Brice Stadium. With the help of former Gamecock, Ulric Jones, Butler was given VIP treatment at the USC, Texas A&M game.
