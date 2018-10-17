Latest injury update has some good news, some bad for Gamecocks

South Carolina’s defensive line should get some reinforcements soon, but the Gamecocks secondary continues to struggle on the injury front.
The good news is junior defensive end D.J. Wonnum is expected to return from an ankle injury that has kept him out the last five games, head coach Will Muschamp said.
“That’ll certainly be a good shot in the arm for us,” Muschamp said Wednesday night on his weekly radio show.
Wonnum led the Gamecocks in sacks last year. This season, South Carolina is 12th in the SEC in sacks with 10.
The show was held Wednesday rather than the traditional Thursday slot because of the Gamecocks open date this weekend. South Carolina (3-3 overall, 2-3 SEC) returns to action Oct. 27 against Tennessee in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The bad news on the injury front is in the secondary where starter J.T. Ibe, a graduate transfer, is expected to miss at least another week due to a knee injury, and reserve Nick Harvey remains questionable due to a concussion. Running back A.J. Turner also is questionable due to a concussion.
Running back Mon Denson, who has been limited throughout the season due to a hamstring injury, practiced well Wednesday, Muschamp said.
“Mon Denson has been as healthy as he’s been all year,” Muschamp said. “He looked really good today.”
