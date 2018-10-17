Auburn’s Anfernee McLemore is back from injury and ‘lifting everybody up’

Auburn guard Bryce Brown reflects on Anfernee McLemore’s recovery from injury during SEC media day on Oct. 17, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service