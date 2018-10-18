Williams-Brice louder than Alabama’s Bryant–Denny? One prominent SEC QB thought so

The crowd Missouri quarterback Drew Lock faced by the end of his game at South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium had thinned out a little.
Heat, rain and finally lightning put a dent into a a group that had already been a bit smaller than usual because of some apprehension after a 2-2 start. A week later, he braved Alabama’s Bryant–Denny Stadium and the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
So which building was louder?
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp paid special attention to thank the fans who stayed around for the end of that game, a 37-35 win in the final seconds. Missouri turned around and lost 39-10 to Alabama.
Lock has had a level of respect for Williams-Brice dating back to his sophomore season when a fan infamously threw a water bottle his direction and he drank it.
The Gamecocks sit at 3-3 and are in the midst of their off week. They host Tennessee on Oct. 27.
