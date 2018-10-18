Four-star decommits from Trojans. Gamecocks pledge says he was at ‘The Wrong USC’

South Carolina football had been in it with four-star recruit Chris Steele right up until the end. But in the end, the Southern California product picked the USC closer to where he lives.
Until Thursday.
Steele, rated the No. 42 player in the country by 247Sports, decommtted from Southern Cal. Soon after he did, Gamecocks pledge Cam Smith stepped in with an a few words about the news.
Steele visited USC in the spring. The 6-foot-1, 187-pounder is now part of a St. John Bosco team ranked No. 1 in the country. He has 19 tackles, eight pass break-ups and one blocked kick.
Smith is a fast-rising prospect in his own right, now rated No. 213 in the 247 Sports composite rankings. Smith has 33 tackles, two for loss and caught two passes for 59 yards this season.
