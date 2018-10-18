Dawn Staley breaks down USC’s approach to position-less basketball, 3-pointers

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley describes how the Gamecocks will switch to a position-less style of basketball in 2018-2019 and how USC might get more 3-point looks.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service