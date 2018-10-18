Dawn Staley breaks down USC’s approach to position-less basketball, 3-pointers

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin and forward Chris Silva discuss how the All-SEC player has developed on and off the court since coming to USC, and how he's still hoping to grow heading into his senior season at SEC media days.
South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin discusses the Gamecocks' poor record last year at the end of tight games and says which players will be looked upon to take on a "closer" role this season for USC.
South Carolina basketball forward Chris Silva discusses the development of his 3-point shot and outside game heading into his senior season and in preparation for a potential jump to the NBA at SEC media days.