Gamecocks running back works behind the scenes, may be ‘something to look forward to’

South Carolina football has been rolling between two and four tailbacks this season, depending on health, searching for an effective combination.
But behind the scenes, they’ve got a power back working in the shadows, waiting his turn.
Deshaun Fenwick likely won’t see the field this season. There was hope he’d be a special teams player, but he hasn’t seen the field yet.
But the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder has been showing some skill on the scout team.against South Carolina’s top defensive unit.
“He’s a pretty big guy,” junior linebacker T.J. Brunson said. “He’s getting a lot better. He’s been a good scout look lately. I think that he’ll be something to look forward to.”
Fenwick came to South Carolina as a three-star recruit, a big back with speed who was still finding his game. Coaches described him as a player who had to get more used to being a running back and being physical on the college level.
In his final high school season, he posted 1,401 rushing yards and scored 17 total touchdowns. He also got 260 yards on 14 receptions.
Fenwick came in with fellow back Lavonte Valentine, a speedster who was recovering from a knee injury and was projected to redshirt.
After getting some mention in spring and August drills, he has come up a few times when talking about scout team work. He’s got the ability to be a big, powerful back, but he’s still learning how to be that kind of player.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said he has continued to grow and improve.
“I think that the weight room is really important for Deshaun to catch up to his body as far as the strength and endurance and those things are concerned,” Muschamp said. “Has done a really nice job the last month or so on scout team as far as running the football and giving a great look and trying to give him some reps with our other guys as well.”
