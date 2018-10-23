Tick, tock: The curious case of Tennessee’s clock on Muschamp’s mind a year later

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp was just going through the standard pleasantries about his team’s SEC East game against Tennessee this weekend.
He mentioned the games have been close. He mentioned he expected a good atmosphere for USC’s first home night game of the season. Then mentioned that clock question in Knoxville.
“It will be a great environment here on Saturday night,”Muschamp said. “I don’t know who’s keeping the clock. They ran about 12 plays in three seconds last year. Unusual.”
It was actually three in the final nine seconds, two in the final four. Coming out of the game, there was some question about the Volunteers getting one last play with a second on the clock. Tennessee was at South Carolina’s goal line, but the Gamecocks held for the 15-9 victory.
At the time, Muschamp submitted the plays to the SEC for review.
During the game, a few onlookers saw something in the play.
“It’s the last play no matter what,” ESPN analyst Tommy Tuberville said with 4 seconds on the clock.
After a ball was tipped, Tuberville had a follow.
“We’ve got a home field timekeeper here,” Tuberville said.
On radio, Gamecocks analyst Tommy Suggs said on 107.5 FM,The Game: “How does that play only take three seconds? That is absolutely ridiculous, I think.”
Play-by-play man Todd Ellis added, “He was standing in the pocket a long time.”
This year, Muschamp and the Gamecocks won’t have that to worry about.
