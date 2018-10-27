Gamecock running back commit goes for career-high six touchdowns

Kevin Harris scored early and often Friday night.
The South Carolina running back commit had a career-high six touchdowns in helping Bradwell Institute (Ga.) to a 41-14 win over Brunswick.
Harris finished with 202 yards on 26 carries and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season. It was the sixth time he has rushed for more than 200 yards in a game and second one this season.
For the year, Harris has rushed for 1,168 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Class of 2019 quarterback Ryan Hilinski had a 20-yard touchdown pass but it was his team’s lone score as Orange Lutheran lost to second-ranked Mater Dei, 45-7. Orange Lutheran finishes the regular season at 5-5 and likely will get an at-large berth in the playoffs, according to the Orange County Register.
Hilinski, whose grandfather died this week, is scheduled to visit South Carolina this weekend for the Tennessee game.
Class of 2020 quarterback commit Luke Doty helped Myrtle Beach stay unbeaten and keep hopes alive of winning a region championship with a 17-14 win over rival North Myrtle Beach. Doty was 23-of-37 for 202 yards and two touchdowns and interception. He also rushed for 41 yards on seven carries.
Myrtle Beach, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, can win Region 6-4A title next week with a win over No. 1 Hartsville.
A day after receiving his jersey for the Under Armour Game, 2019 commit Zacch Pickens added to his TD total Friday night. Pickens rushed for a score as TL Hanna defeated Woodmont, 41-7, to finish off an unbeaten regular season.
Class of 2019
Devontae Davis (Georgia Military) – Plays Army Prep on Saturday. For the season, he has 20 tackles and three sacks in seven games.
Jahkeem Green (Highland CC JC) – Plays Dodge City on Saturday. He is third on team with 51 tackles to go along with 2 ½ sacks.
Jamario Holley (Northwestern) – Had three catches for 49 yards in loss to Rock Hill Thursday.
Traevon Kenion (Wake Forest HS, N.C.) – Had four carries for 60 yards in win over Wakefield on Thursday.
Keshawn Toney (Williston-Elko) – Had two catches for 39 yards and a TD in win Thursday.
Comments