Frank Martin recaps loss to Augusta University

Irwin Holmes was the first black student to graduate from N.C. State University. He was also the first black athlete to participate in the Atlantic Coast Conference, lettering in tennis for the Wolfpack.
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski tells reporters that freshman Zion Williamson's people skills, coupled with his unique athletic ability and work ethic make him the "perfect storm for uniqueness and success".
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says the guilty verdicts against three men on federal charges stemming from an investigation into corruption in college basketball is good because the sport's wrongdoers will be punished.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams said he never had any hesitation about playing freshman wing Nassir Little, despite FBI documents that appeared to allege Little’s AAU coach was trying to funnel money to his family.
NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks with reporters after learning of the verdict in a college basketball corruption trial. Keatts spoke to reporters at ACC Operation Basketball in Charlotte, NC Wednesday, Oct. 24. 2018.
Savion Jackson, Clayton High School defensive end and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his relationship with his mother, and his legacy at Clayton.
South Carolina football leaders T.J. Brunson and Bryson Allen-Williams talk about what the return of junior defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum will mean for the Gamecocks' defense, while Wonnum discusses how excited he is to be back for USC after injury.
