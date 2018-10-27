Jake Bentley launches longest bomb of his career to set up USC game-tying touchdown

Jake Bentley has had a rough start to the 2018 season, with many fans criticizing his play for South Carolina football.
It didn’t help when several of his receivers dropped deep passes against Texas A&M.
But on Saturday against Tennessee, he silenced the critics with a gorgeous 73-yard bomb in the third quarter to junior receiver Bryan Edwards, who was tackled at UT’s two-yard line.
With USC trailing the Vols 24-16 and the third quarter winding down, Bentley dropped back with plenty of time and found Edwards with a perfect pass in coverage for the longest offensive play of the year for South Carolina. The previous longest was 58. It was also the longest pass of Bentley’s career.
Several plays later, Ty’Son Williams sprinted into the end zone for a touchdown, and Bentley scrambled in on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 24. He went down after the play and was attended to by trainers, but eventually got up and sprinted off the field to cheers from the crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The play more than doubled Bentley’s passing yardage on the night, to 145 yards on 10 completions.
