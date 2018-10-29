Take a look at South Carolina’s win over Tennessee

South Carolina beat Tennessee 27-24 at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
By
Up Next
South Carolina beat Tennessee 27-24 at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, SC.
By

College Sports

Tennessee coach mad about non-fumble call against Gamecocks

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 29, 2018 01:06 PM

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt is still not ready to let go of a possible fumble that wasn’t called in South Carolina’s 27-24 win in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Rico Dowdle was diving into the end zone when he went into a pile of bodies. It appeared the ball might have been moving as he dove, and a Tennessee player came out with the ball. There was no replay review and limited angles of the play.

On Monday, Pruitt had more strong words about the play:

The next play, South Carolina scored what would be the game-tying touchdown. On stop and a USC field goal later, the Gamecocks were on top for good.

  Comments  