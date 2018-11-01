Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Ole Miss game details, TV info, depth chart

South Carolina football is coming off its fourth win of the season and is looking for another at Ole Miss. Here’s what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC) vs. South Carolina (4-3, 3-3)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038)
Series history: The Rebels lead the series 8-7. The Gamecocks have won the past two meetings, including the 16-10 upset of a No. 4 Ole Miss team in 2009 on the night “Sandstorm” debuted.
TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Kris Budden, sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 99/XM 192
Line: Pick’em
Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Around 53 degrees at kickoff, 60 at the end of the game.
What’s at stake
South Carolina likely at least secured bowl eligibility with last week’s Tennessee win. A victory in Oxford would put USC in good position to go for seven regular seasons wins before aiming for upsets of Clemson and Florida.
This game could be a prove-it moment for either the Gamecocks offense or defense. Jake Bentley was efficient but not heavily used against Tennessee and is facing an Ole Miss defense that hasn’t been good. South Carolina’s defense will match with one of the best offenses in the country.
Ole Miss aren’t eligible for a bowl, so the Rebels are looking for any win they can, though some top players might have an eye looking forward to the NFL Draft.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
MISS
Points/Game
28.6
38.4
Opp. Points/Game
25.6
34.6
Yds. Rushing/Game
163.7
188.4
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
174.1
217.9
Yds. Pass/Game
236.3
349.5
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
200.3
279.9
Avg. Yds./Game
400.0
537.9
Opp. Total Yds/Game
374.4
497.8
South Carolina players to watch
1. South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley was better against Tennessee, even if it was only on 16 attempts. He’s facing a team that has given up yards in bunches and has 1,303 yards, 11 scores and eight interceptions.
2. Running back Rico Dowdle lost his spot in the starting lineup and promptly ran for 140 yards against Tennessee. He has 496 and three scores on the season and is set to go against a defense that ranks outside the top 100 nationally in yards per carry allowed.
3. Sophomore defensive back Jamyest Williams is in a spot where he might get tested. He’s been moved around the secondary and will be tasked with covering a member of Ole Miss’ deep stable of strong receivers.
Ole Miss players to watch
1. Aside from Missouri, no team in the SEC goes to the air as much as the Rebels. Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu leads the league in passing yards per game (327.8). Take away an ugly performance against in a 62-7 loss to Alabama on Sept. 15 and Ta’amu, Shea Patterson’s replacement, has produced the following numbers this season: 15 touchdowns, three interceptions, 2,489 yards, 67.5 completion percentage.
2. Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown entered last weekend as the SEC’s leader in receiving yards (805) and catches (60). The 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior is considered one of the top receiver prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft.
3. It’s been a tough season for the Ole Miss defense, but a bright spot comes in end Markel Winters. The senior is seventh in the SEC with four sacks.
South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
WR
Deebo Samuel
Josh Vann
WR
Bryan Edwards
Chavis Dawkins
WR
Shi Smith
Randrecous Davis
OT
Blake Camper
Dylan Wonnum
OG
Zack Bailey
Eric Douglas
C
Donell Stanley
Chandler Farrell
OG
Sadarius Hutcherson
Jordan Rhodes
OT
Malik Young - or - Dennis Daley
QB
Jake Bentley
Michael Scarnecchia
Dakereon Joyner
RB
Rico Dowdle
OR Ty’Son Williams
OR A.J. Turner
TE
Jacob August
Kyle Markway
TE
Kiel Pollard
Defense
DE
D.J. Wonnum
Brad Johnson/Bryson Allen-Williams
DT
Javon Kinlaw
Kobe Smith
DT
Keir Thomas
J.J. Enagbare
DE
Aaron Sterling
Shameik Blackshear
WLB
Sherrod Greene
Damani Staley
MLB
T.J. Brunson
Rosendo Louis
SLB
Bryson Allen-Williams
Daniel Fennell
CB
Keisean Nixon
Jaycee Horn
S
Steven Montac
Javon Charleston
S
Jamyest Williams
R.J. Roderick
CB
Rashad Fenton
Israel Mukuamu
Nickel
Jaycee Horn
Jamyest Williams
PK
Parker White
Alexander Woznick
KO
Alexander Woznick
Parker White
P
Joseph Charlton
Michael Almond
LS
Ben Asbury
Matthew Smith
KOR
Deebo Samuel
A.J. Turner
PR
Bryan Edwards
Nick Harvey
H
Danny Gordon
Michael Almond
Greg Hadley contributed to this report
