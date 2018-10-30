This week, Joyner, Urich standing in for one of the SEC’s best QBs. How they’re doing

Jordan Ta’amu is one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern conference, a mobile gunslinger at the helm of a prolific, up-tempo attack.
And a couple of South Carolina passers are doing what they can to mimic him.
South Caorlina’s Jay Urich and Dakereon Joyner are standing in for the dynamic Rebels sophomore as the Gamecocks prepare to try to corral that prolific attack. Thus far, they’ve impressed their teammates.
“They’re doing a good job of it,” Gamecocks defensive end D.J. Wonnum said. “Both of those guys are very athletic and they’ve got pretty good arms, so they’re just giving us a great look for what we’re going to face on Saturday.”
Ta’amu has thrown for 2,622 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games this season. His average yards per pass attempt is 9.8, fourth best in the country behind Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and West Virginia’s Will Grier. Ta’amu has also run for 390 yards, excluding sacks, but is prone to getting taken down.
Urich and Joyner have worked behind the scenes this season. Urich, a second-year freshman, started the season as the No. 3 behind Jake Bentley and Michael Scarnecchia, but at one point, Joyner, an athletic true freshman, passed him for that spot.
Joyner was a four-star prospect, Mr. Football in the state of South Carolina, and someone who’s shown some ability to make plays with the ball in his hand. Urich wasn’t as touted a recruit, but was a 1,000-yard runner in high school at the helm of a prolific passing attack.
The pair has certainly impressed the passer working ahead of them.
“Two just really unselfish guys,” Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley said. “Two guys that really care about the team more than themselves, understand what it is to be a part of the team. They both come in each and every day to learn and get better, and then when they get out there, they rotate some scout team stuff, so when it’s their time to do scout team, they put all their effort into that.
“They’re holding guys accountable. ... It’s been impressive to see them stay positive and understand they have a huge role in the games as well”
Comments