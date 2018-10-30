More love for Steve Pearce: Gamecock great on Sports Illustrated cover

Steve Pearce is reaping the benefits for his World Series performance.
Pearce will be on the cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated, which features the headline “Boston’s Best” in honor of the Red Sox defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.
The former South Carolina standout was named MVP for the World Series after he went 4-for-12 with two homers and eight RBI. Pearce hit homers in each of the last two games, including a two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the clinching Game 5.
Pearce was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays during midseason. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first World Series MVP to play less than 50 games for his team.
Boston will have its victory parade on Wednesday.
