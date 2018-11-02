South Carolina football will face Akron to close 2018 regular season

The South Carolina football team finally knows its final opponent of the regular season.
But it was a bit of a surprise.
The Gamecocks will host Akron in Williams-Brice Stadium on Dec. 1. The game replaces a September meeting with Marshall, which was canceled because of Hurricane Michael.
There hadn’t been much buzz about the Zips, whose Nebraska game was canceled by severe weather, but they became the first team to become available. That happened on Thursday night.
USC athletic director Ray Tanner and coach Will Muschamp said early on they aimed to play a 12th game. The opponent was likely to be a mid-major and the final weekend of the season quickly became the date of choice.
When Akron lost to Northern Illinois and Buffalo won, it eliminated the Zips from contention in the MAC. Southern Miss might have been an option, but the Eagles held off Marshall to stave off elimination in CUSA.
South Carolina had already been eliminated from the SEC East race.
The Gamecocks will close the season with Florida, Chattanooga and Clemson before hosting Akron. This will be the teams’ first meeting.
