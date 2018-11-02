South Carolina-Ole Miss prediction: This thing is looking like a shootout

If the Ole Miss football team is good for one thing, it’s points. Points for, points against.
If this South Carolina football team is good for one thing across Will Muschamp’s tenure, it’s close games.
So we might be looking at a high-scoring shootout, an especially close one if Las Vegas is to be believed.
These teams haven’t met in nearly a decade. The last time was a slugfest. This likely won’t be.
South Carolina has to find a way to get a hold of an offense that has been lethal in the air and on the ground. The Rebels are known for their high-flying offense and quarterback Jordan Ta’amu (they’re in the top five nationally in yards per play at 7.7).
USC has been good putting a cap on explosive passing plays, but the Rebels are built to work downfield play by play if needed.
On the other side, Ole Miss struggles against everything, notably the run. The Gamecocks just fired up the running game against Tennessee, led by Rico Dowdle, and have been prone to getting downhill on bad defenses, notably Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina.
South Carolina might try to make it a running game, depressing the pace a little bit, while Ole Miss will try to push it.
Expect the Gamecocks to move the ball and put up points, and to give up some plays. It could get wild, but South Carolina might have just enough to squeak this one out.
The pick: South Carolina 41, Ole Miss 38
