Frank Martin: South Carolina ‘just has to be better’ at finishing off close games

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin discusses the Gamecocks' poor record last year at the end of tight games and says which players will be looked upon to take on a "closer" role this season for USC.
USC ready to tip off season. Here’s the Gamecocks’ 2018-19 schedule

From staff reports

November 02, 2018 05:07 PM

Frank Martin and the South Carolina men’s basketball team are set to play 31 regular season games in the 2018-19 regular season. The Gamecocks play their home games at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

Networks listed when games are televised. SECN denotes SEC Network. SECN-Plus and ESPN3 mean games are only available via digital streaming

November

11/6: vs. USC Upstate, 7 pm, SECN-Plus

11/9: vs. Stony Brook, 7 pm, SECN-Plus

11/13: vs. Norfolk State, SECN-Plus

11/17: at Uncasville, Conn.; vs. Providence, 2:30 pm, ESPN3

11/18: at Uncasville, Conn.; vs. Michigan OR George Washington, 1:30 or 4 pm, ESPN or ESPN2

11/26: vs. Wofford, 7 pm, SECN-Plus

11/30: vs. Coastal Carolina, SECN

December

12/5: at Wyoming, 9 pm

12/8: at Michigan, noon, FS1

12/19: vs. Virginia, 7 pm, SECN

12/22: vs. Clemson, 2 pm, ESPN2

12/31: vs. North Greenville, 2 pm, SECN-Plus

January

1/5: at Florida, 7 pm, ESPN2

1/8: vs. Mississippi State, 9 pm, ESPNU

1/12: vs. Missouri, 1 pm, SECN

1/16: at Vanderbilt, 7 pm, SECN

1/19: at LSU, 6 pm, SECN

1/22: vs. Auburn, 6:30 pm, SECN

1/26: at Oklahoma State, 2 pm, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

1/29: vs. Tennessee, 6:30 pm, SECN

February

2/2: at Georgia, 1 pm, SECN

2/5: at Kentucky, 7 pm, SECN

2/9: vs. Arkansas, 3:30 pm, SECN

2/13: at Tennessee, 6:30 pm, SECN

2/16: vs. Texas A&M, 1 pm, SECN

2/19: vs. Ole Miss, 7 pm, SECN

2/23: at Mississippi State, 6 pm, SECN

2/26: vs. Alabama, 7 pm, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU

March

3/2: at Missouri, 3:30 pm, SECN

3/5: at Texas A&M, 7 pm, SECN

3/9: vs. Georgia, 1 pm, SECN

