Bryan Edwards catches one-handed TD bomb to extend Gamecocks’ lead over Ole Miss

Bryan Edwards didn’t have a catch or a target for South Carolina football through the first quarter and a half against Ole Miss.
That changed in a hurry.
With under eight minutes to play before halftime and the Gamecocks winning 17-13, junior quarterback Jake Bentley stepped back in the pocket on first down at the 25-yard line and unleashed a bomb down the right sideline to the junior receiver.
Edwards leaped and made the one-handed grab, then broke the tackle and waltzed into the end zone for a 75-yard score to make the game 24-13.
The touchdown was Edwards’ sixth of the year, a new career best. The pass was the longest of Bentley’s career, topping another long ball he threw to Edwards last week against Tennessee.
