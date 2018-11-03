See the Gamecocks prepare for the Ole Miss game

The Gamecocks prepare to play Ole Miss.
By
Up Next
The Gamecocks prepare to play Ole Miss.
By

College Sports

Bryan Edwards catches one-handed TD bomb to extend Gamecocks’ lead over Ole Miss

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

November 03, 2018 01:29 PM

OXFORD, Miss.

Bryan Edwards didn’t have a catch or a target for South Carolina football through the first quarter and a half against Ole Miss.

That changed in a hurry. 

With under eight minutes to play before halftime and the Gamecocks winning 17-13, junior quarterback Jake Bentley stepped back in the pocket on first down at the 25-yard line and unleashed a bomb down the right sideline to the junior receiver. 

Edwards leaped and made the one-handed grab, then broke the tackle and waltzed into the end zone for a 75-yard score to make the game 24-13.

The touchdown was Edwards’ sixth of the year, a new career best. The pass was the longest of Bentley’s career, topping another long ball he threw to Edwards last week against Tennessee.

  Comments  