What Steve Spurrier told Will Muschamp heading into South Carolina-Florida week

In some ways, Will Muschamp and Steve Spurrier will always be linked.
Both men were head coaches at Florida and South Carolina, an oddity to say the least. Muschamp followed Spurrier at South Carolina. He came a few coaches after Spurrier in Gainesville, but the specter of Spurrier’s offensive era in some ways still loomed over his defensive style.
And as Muschamp prepares to coach his former team, a subject he’s not talking much about, he got a call from the man who preceded him.
“I talked to coach Spurrier Sunday night,” Muschamp said. “He was great. Just congratulated on the (Ole Miss) win, was able to watch every snap. He liked the fact we scored 48 points.”
The two faced off annually from 2011 to 2014, with Spurrier taking three of four. The 23-20 OT win in 2014 was considered the nail in the coffin for Muschamp’s time in Gainesville.
After that season, there was buzz Spurrier might bring in Muschamp as defensive coordinator, but nothing came of that and he ended up at Auburn.
After stepping down as USC’s coach, Spurrier stayed on as an ambassador for USC. In July of 2016, he took the same job as Florida, and now he’s back in coaching with the Alliance of American Football.
Spurrier went 86-49 in is South Carolina tenure, while Muschamp is 20-14.
Comments