‘A lot of intangible qualities you need’: What Muschamp said about Ryan Hilinski

Fans have been talking about future South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski for months now — one of the top prospects in the class of 2019 committed to the Gamecocks in April and has only continued to rise in recruiting rankings since then.
On Wednesday, however, coach Will Muschamp gave his first public comments about the Orange, California, native after he signed with USC that morning. Understandably, the Carolina head coach was excited about his newest signal caller.
“He won multiple national awards as far as the quarterback position is concerned. Was an Elite 11 finalist, can really spin it. Had him in camp,” Muschamp said. “(Quarterbacks coach) Dan Werner did a fantastic job with Ryan.
“Mark and Kym, his parents, are great people and it’s a great family. Really excited about him coming on campus in January. Really think he’s a good football player, has a lot of intangible qualities you need there at that position.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hilinski is set to arrive on campus on Jan. 7 as an early enrollee, just a few days after playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He’s traveling father than any other of Wednesday’s signees to play in Columbia, and Muschamp credited his decision to switch coasts to the good relationship and rapport Hilinski developed with the USC staff on a recruiting trip to multiple schools in February.
“Ryan made a southeastern trip and saw a lot of schools, including South Carolina, in that trip,” Muschamp said. “I think that’s when he felt comfortable. I think that kinda started things.
“Being able to go national and sign a guy from California who was attracted to come to South Carolina, came to our campus multiple times on unofficial visits and then an official visit last spring. He and his parents were extremely impressed obviously with the things that we’re doing with the program, and he saw a great opportunity here. It’s all about fit.”
Muschamp first extended a scholarship offer to Hilinski in September 2017, making South Carolina the second school to offer him. Since then, he has developed not only into the nation’s No. 2 pro-style quarterback, according to 247Sports composite rankings, but also one of the most high-profile recruits in the nation, His brother, Tyler, was a quarterback at Washington State before killing himself in January 2018, and Sports Illustrated and the New York Times have written about the Hilinski family’s search for answers and acceptance in the aftermath.
Ryan Hilinski has been open about addressing his brother’s death and helped to promote the charity his family started in Tlyer’s honor, Hilinski’s Hope, which advocates for mental health resources for student-athletes.
That spotlight didn’t change anything about Hilinski’s recruitment, Muschamp said.
“I don’t know that we changed anything as far as that’s concerned. They’ve been first class in how they’ve handled Ryan’s recruitment obviously and the tragic situation that their family’s been through. Hilinski’s Hope is a wonderful charity organization and we support that as well,” Muschamp said.
Yet despite coming in as a such a heralded recruit, Hilinski is expected to spend 2019 behind incumbent QB Jake Bentley, and perhaps current freshmen Dakereon Joyner and Jay Urich. But Muschamp shrugged off any suggestion Wednesday that he was concerned with keeping the young player happy while sitting on the bench.
“You earn everything you get in this program. If you earn an opportunity to play, you play. If you earn an opportunity to start, you start. And we make every decision based on what’s going to help our football team win. I think our players in our organization understand,” Muschamp said.
Comments