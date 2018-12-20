NFL Hall of Famer recommended one of Gamecocks linebacker recruits to Muschamp

South Carolina and Will Muschamp have a trio of linebackers signed in their 2019 recruiting class. At least, that’s how many players are listed under that position.
But Muschamp made clear on National Signing Day that those three players bring a host of varied skills to the table, and their versatility could provide them with different opportunities on defense or special teams, depending on how things shake out.
Perhaps Muschamp’s highest praise was reserved for a linebacker coached by an NFL Hall of Hamer, who apparently raved to Muschamp about the player’s football IQ and ability to organize a defense.
Rodricus Fitten
6-foot-2, 232 pounds, Atlanta, Ga. (Booker T. Washington)
“Rodricus is a twitch guy on the edge. He’s very similar to Bryson Allen-Williams. He gives you a faster twitch on the edge. He was our first commitment in this class, I think it was September of 2017, and has stuck with us ever since. He had an outstanding senior year. We think he has a tremendous upside as a mid-year enrollee here on campus in January.”
Derek Boykins
6-foot-2, 208 pounds, Concord, N.C. (Central Cabarrus)
“Derek was a guy that played wildcat quarterback, he played running back, he played linebacker, he played safety. He’s a very explosive guy. We had him in camp and saw his movement skills. We’re really excited about him and the upside his has. He’s originally from Beaufort, South Carolina, and grew up a Gamecock, so we’re excited to have him come home here.”
Jahmar Brown
6-foot, 195 pounds, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)
“Jahmar is another guy from St. Thomas Aquinas, a state runner-up, and I was really impressed with him at camp. He’s got 33-inch arms and 11-inch hands and is a guy we think has a tremendous upside as far as his structure is concerned. He’ll be a 215, 218, 220-pound guy in a year or so. He has really good athleticism and is really smart. He directed the defense the last three years, and Jason Taylor is the defensive coordinator, who I coached at the Dolphins. Jason thinks he’s a really smart player and is a guy that gets everyone aligned and can really command the defense, which is obviously something that excites me.
“Jahmar is a guy we were excited about, that we feel can play the dime position for us. We may not have to sub in some situations. He can cover and play in space. He does a lot of that at St. Thomas. That was a target for us, a guy that, athletically, we felt could play in space and do a lot of different things coverage-wise.”
