Gamecock great Michael Roth steps away from pro baseball

One of the most beloved pitchers in South Carolina history could be calling it a career.
Michael Roth announced Thursday he is walking away from the game of baseball. He posted his announcement on Twitter but stopped short of saying he is retiring.
Roth played professionally for six seasons for seven different teams. He played at Triple-A Iowa and Round Rock last season. He was released by the Texas Rangers on Aug. 14.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Roth, a ninth round pick by the Angels in 2012, made it to the majors on three different occasions, two with Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2013-14) and one with the Texas Rangers (2016). He was 2-1 in 23 appearances for his career.
Roth was best known for his role in helping the Gamecocks to three consecutive College World Series finals, winning in 2010 and 2011. He started the decisive games in those two seasons.
Against UCLA in 2010, Roth pitched six innings and allowed just one run but didn’t get the decision in the 2-1 win. That was only his second start of the season that year. In his first one, he pitched a complete game and limited Clemson to just one run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 5-1 victory at College World Series.
In 2011, he pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on five hits in the 5-2 win over Florida.
Primarily a reliever his first two years, he started 40 games his last two and went 26-6 with a 1.91 ERA. He struck out 205 in 282 innings.
Comments